Dad Arrested for Beating up Pedophile He Caught Raping 5-Year-Old

Police have arrested a dad-to-be after he beat up a man he claims was raping a five-year-old boy.

Richard Adams, 20, said he flew into a fit of rage when he caught the pedophile breaking into his home in Eastlake, Ohio.

Thesun.co.uk reports: Adams then posted a video on Facebook, reportedly showing the battered teen covered in blood and being angrily questioned about the assault, wafb.com reported.

“I was doing laundry and I walked out and there was the 17-year-old and he had the five-year-old’s penis in his mouth,” he said.

Adams also said he asked the youngster what had happened and he replied “that the 17-year-old had touched him right there and that he had touched him the night before”.

Adams has been released on £3800 bail, while the accused teen remains in custody.

He said he regrets posting the video – which has been deleted – but not attacking the alleged abuser.

“I do feel sorry for the video. I should not have posted that and I do feel remorseful for that,” he said.

“I want everyone to stop all the child offenders and predators out there. I don’t want any child to have to go through that.

“I am scared. I have a kid on the way and I do want to be there for my child’s birth and that’s the only thing that’s worrying me right now. I almost want to cry saying it.”