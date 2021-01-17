D.C. Turns Into Baghdad for Inauguration; Red Zone, Military Checkpoints, Bridges Closed

Just days before the Biden inauguration, the nation’s capitol has been transofmred into a military zone like Baghdad.

Armed U.S. troops are now manning checkpoints to enter and leave downtown Washington, D.C. Red Zone and Green Zone perimeters have been created.

Bridges into D.C. from neighboring Virginia are to be closed in the coming days, shortly before the inaugural.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Sean Spicer, President Trump’s first press secretary and current Newsmax TV host, posted video apparently taken Friday night that shows a military checkpoint to leave D.C. near the Lincoln Memorial. The video also shows cars on 16th Street near K Street parked in rows blockading the roadway. But first, a scene-setter report by Spicer’s Newsmax co-host Lyndsay Keith from 16th and K in the daytime.

Spicer’s nighttime video:

Another report on checkpoints to leave D.C., “A friend just called me from his car in DC, he was dropping his wife off at her office in NW. They had to go through an Armed Checkpoint to enter the city! Leaving the city, he had to stop at another Armed Checkpoint.

He was required to show his ID. #UnlikeAnElection”

A friend just called me from his car in DC, he was dropping his wife off at her office in NW. They had to go through an Armed Checkpoint to enter the city! Leaving the city, he had to stop at another Armed Checkpoint.

Video clip from RSBN:

Here’s a look at DC right now. Massive street closures, barricades up at every block and what appears to be some type of security checkpoint. These are set up around the area. #DC #Trump #BREAKING #Security

Video of driving through a checkpoint manned by Guard troops:

Report by a construction early Friday morning:

Four of the main bridges in and out of D.C. from Virginia will be closed for 48 hours around the inauguration. Two bridges from Virginia to D.C. are not set to be closed: Key Bridge from Rosslyn to Georgetown and Chain Bridge from McLean to Canal Rd. near the Palisades neighborhood.

The Secret Service posted a detailed list on Thursday of the streets blockaded by military checkpoints and divided into a Green Zone and Red Zone.

“Green Zone – Vehicle Restricted Zone Vehicle traffic restricted to residents or businesses within the restricted area and National Guard Personnel will be assisting with verifying traffic entering into the Green Zone.”

“Red Zone – Street Closures Vehicle traffic restricted to authorized vehicles only with proper vehicle placard.”

Extra checks are in place for those flying to D.C., “Extra security for flights coming into DC: I boarded a flight from LGA to DC a moment ago. At the gate, a TSA agent checked (again) all passenger IDs against boarding passes. Homeland Security officer w/ a dog was standing beside the door and said, Yes, this is for inauguration.”

Also, airlines are banning guns in checked luggage on flights to D.C. area airports.

These restrictions and security checkpoints are supposed to be temporary–just for the inauguration.

