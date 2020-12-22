Cuomo Praises Himself For ‘Working Hard’ Says Santa’s ‘Going To Be Very Good To Me’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has claimed he is not on Santa’s naughty list because of all the hard work he has done this year.
During a Monday press conference Cuomo said “santa’s going to be very good to me. I can tell. I worked hard this year” as he encouraged New Yorkers to have a “healthy holiday.“
His comments were, not surprisingly, met with a flood of criticism on social media.
RT reports: The governor also jokingly gave Santa Claus an exemption from New York Covid-19 pandemic traveling restrictions.
Cuomo’s comments have invited backlash on social media, with critics reminding the governor of his numerous controversies this year.
“He definitely worked hard on his book deal, his Emmy award and lying through his teeth all year,” Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean tweeted in response to the press conference.
Dean lost both her in-laws to Covid-19 and has blasted Cuomo on numerous occasions for an early order during the pandemic forcing nursing homes to take in positive Covid cases, a decision critics say led to thousands of deaths.
“Governor Cuomo deserves coal in his stocking for the rest of his life,” conservative pundit Brad Polumbo wrote.
