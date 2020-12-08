Cuomo Compares Himself & Dr Fauci To ‘Modern Day De Niro & Pacino’

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been roasted online after comparing himself and Dr Anthony Fauci to the Godfather actors Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

It came during a press conference where Cuomo suggested the idea of making an ad with the infectious-diseases expert to promote the Coronavirus vaccine

“I think your voice saying that the vaccine is safe would be important. Maybe we will enlist you. Maybe we will do an ad telling New Yorkers it’s safe to take the vaccine. Put us together Cuomo said to Fauci on Monday.

“We’re like the modern-day De Niro and Pacino” Cuomo continued “You can be whichever you want: De Niro or Pacino. Which one do you want to be?‘”

Gov. Cuomo to Dr. Fauci:



"We're like the modern day De Niro and Pacino." pic.twitter.com/0yx0mdwHJh — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 7, 2020

RT reports: Fauci replied he couldn’t choose, because he is a fan of both actors, who have shared the screen in the films ‘The Irishman’, ‘Righteous Kill’, and ‘Heat’ – each of which includes one or both men portraying murderers. They also both starred in ‘The Godfather: Part II’ as gangsters, but never shared a scene.

Cuomo’s odd comparison has drawn the ire of critics on social media, with some mocking the governor, and others furthering their ongoing questioning of the competence of his leadership during the pandemic.

“Do us all a favor and move to Hollywood then,” Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean tweeted in reaction to Cuomo. Dean, who lost both her parents-in-law to Covid-19, has been highly critical of Cuomo for an early order forcing New York nursing homes to accept Covid-positive patients, as well as his decision to release and promote a book during the pandemic.

“Honestly @NYGovCuomo would rather be a celebrity than a governor. And he’s already got an Emmy for acting!” she added.

Do us all a favor and move to Hollywood then. https://t.co/exxrv8tgMb — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 7, 2020

“Yeah in ‘Righteous Kill,’” Tablet Magazine associate editor Noam Blum tweeted in reaction to Cuomo’s comparison, then linking to a collection of the poor reviews the 2008 box office bomb received.

“I’d take Dr. Fauci more seriously if he would give more scrutiny to Gov. Cuomo’s disastrous nursing home policies instead of laughing with him on TV when he compares them to characters from ‘The Godfather,’” writer Greg Price added.

BREAKING:



Lord Fauci and Dictator Cuomo compare themselves to Robert De Niro and Al Pacino….



So glad "leaders" in our nation are proud of being similar to actors who portray ORGANIZED CRIME!



NOT. — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) December 7, 2020