Cuomo Celebrates Allowing Abortion up Until Birth by Lighting up World Trade Center

NY Governor Andrew Cuomo celebrated the legalization of abortion up until birth by ordering the World Trade Center to be lit up pink on Tuesday.

The controversial bill passed on Tuesday evening in a 38-24 vote and was signed into law by Gov. Cuomo.

Speaking to the press, Cuomo gleefully announced, “The Reproductive Health Act is a historic victory for New Yorkers and for our progressive values.”

“In the face of a federal government intent on rolling back Roe v. Wade and women’s reproductive rights, I promised that we would enact this critical legislation within the first 30 days of the new session – and we got it done.”

“I am directing that New York’s landmarks be lit in pink to celebrate this achievement and shine a bright light forward for the rest of the nation to follow.”

HORRIFIC: The One World Trade Center is lit up pink tonight to "celebrate" the passage of a bill that legalized abortion until birth for any reason. pic.twitter.com/tqwvFrWRqs — Live Action (@LiveAction) January 23, 2019

Cuomo also said, “It’s bittersweet.”

“There is a bitterness because we shouldn’t be here in the first place.

“We should not have a federal government that is trying to roll back women’s rights …”

“This administration defies American evolution.”

A baby can now be killed in the womb up to birth in order “to protect the patient’s life or health,” so long as a licensed practitioner acts in “good faith” while performing the procedure.

Notably, the definition of the word “health” is not defined within the legislation.

Today I signed the #ReproductiveHealthAct — codifying Roe v. Wade into state law and protecting women's reproductive rights no matter what the federal government does. This is a victory for all New Yorkers. pic.twitter.com/90oMDDnCwV — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 23, 2019

Dailywire.com reports: Cuomo has been a long-standing champion of murdering the unborn and contemptuous of those people who are pro-life, saying they had “no place in the state of New York.” In 2014, he blustered that the reason for gridlock in his state was a “schism” within the Republican Party, snapping:

It’s more about extreme Republicans versus moderate Republicans. You’re seeing that play out in New York. … The Republican Party candidates are running against the SAFE Act — it was voted for by moderate Republicans who run the Senate. Their problem is not me and the Democrats; their problem is themselves. Who are they? Are they these extreme conservatives who are right-to-life, pro-assault-weapon, anti-gay? Is that who they are? Because if that’s who they are and they’re the extreme conservatives, they have no place in the state of New York, because that’s not who New Yorkers are.

Cuomo said earlier this month that he wanted to enshrine the capacity to abortion at any time into the state constitution, saying, “I want to pass a constitutional amendment that writes into the constitution a provision protecting a woman’s right to control her own reproductive health, We’ll pass it next year; we’ll put it onto the ballot; we’ll write it into the constitution …” He also stated, “I have no doubt that Gorsuch is going to reverse Roe v. Wade. So what do we do? Protect ourselves. Pass a law that is a prophylactic to federal action.”

According to the New York State Department of Health, 87,325 abortions took place in New York state during 2016. According to The Centers for Disease Control (CDC), there were 93,096 abortions in New York during 2015. The Guttmacher Institute reported that there were roughly 119,940 abortions in New York during 2014.

Business Insider reported in February 2017 that New York had 95 abortion clinics, the second most of any state in the nation. Only California, with 152, had more.