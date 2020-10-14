New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo admitted to Jewish leaders in a leaked private phone call that the government’s coronavirus initiatives are “not based on science but were based out of fear.”
This is quite an admission after Gov. Cuomo and his comrade Mayor Bill de Blasio destroyed lives, livelihoods and the economy and claimed it was because of “science.”
But in a private phone call with Jewish leaders, Cuomo admitted that his restrictions are based on fear, not science.
He then tried shifting the blame to de Blasio for the order he signed.
Via Reagan Battalion:
Baxter Dmitry
Baxter Dmitry is a writer at Your News Wire. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- Rioter Who Fired First Shot Behind Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha Has Been Charged - October 14, 2020
- Cuomo Admits His COVID Restrictions ‘Not Based on Science’ But ‘Based On Fear’ In Leaked Call - October 14, 2020
- Resolution Pushing For Nancy Pelosi’s REMOVAL As House Speaker Introduced To Congress - October 13, 2020