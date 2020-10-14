Cuomo Admits His COVID Restrictions ‘Not Based on Science’ But ‘Based On Fear’ In Leaked Call

October 14, 2020

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo admitted to Jewish leaders in a leaked private phone call that the government’s coronavirus initiatives are “not based on science but were based out of fear.”

This is quite an admission after Gov. Cuomo and his comrade Mayor Bill de Blasio destroyed lives, livelihoods and the economy and claimed it was because of “science.”

But in a private phone call with Jewish leaders, Cuomo admitted that his restrictions are based on fear, not science.

He then tried shifting the blame to de Blasio for the order he signed.

Via Reagan Battalion:

