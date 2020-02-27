Cuba Praises ‘Unstoppable’ Comrade Bernie On Front Page Of Communist Party Newspaper

Communist Cuba has lavished warm praise on Democrat presidential frontrunner Bernie Sanders, describing his progress towards the nomination as “unstoppable“, following his recent comments defending communist dictator Fidel Castro’s autocratic reign.

“Granma, the Communist Party newspaper, prominently displayed a report about Sanders and his praise of ‘some of the social programs implemented by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro,’” The Miami Herald reported. “Adding its own analysis of the Democratic race, the newspaper said Sanders seemed ‘unstoppable’ in his move towards the nomination.”

“Granma and several state media outlets reported the comments made by Sanders in an interview with Anderson Cooper for ’60 minutes’ on Sunday, in which the senator said it was ‘unfair’ to say that ‘everything is bad’ in Cuba, and praised the literacy campaign implemented by Fidel Castro shortly after he rose to power in 1959, ” the Herald added.

“The report also mentions that Sanders had recognized the role of Cuba in sending ‘doctors all over the world,’ another Castro initiative, but incorrectly attributed these comments, made during a debate in the 2016 elections, to the interview with Cooper.”

The Cuban newspaper then attacked Cuban-Americans who fled the communist nation for a better life in America, writing that Sanders’ “comments sparked the anger of the most extremist sector of Cuban-Americans in South Florida, who oppose any rapprochement with the Caribbean island.”

Sanders’ disturbing remarks were roundly condemned by Cuban-Americans, Republicans, and even Democrats who found his praise of a brutal, dictatorial and anti-American regime disgusting in the extreme.

“Fidel Castro left a dark legacy of forced labor camps, religious repression, widespread poverty, firing squads, and the murder of thousands of his own people,” Michael Bloomberg said in a tweet. “But sure, Bernie, let’s talk about his literacy program.”

Fidel Castro left a dark legacy of forced labor camps, religious repression, widespread poverty, firing squads, and the murder of thousands of his own people.



But sure, Bernie, let’s talk about his literacy program. pic.twitter.com/3Xqu435uoA — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 24, 2020

Pete Buttigieg tweeted a link asking for donations, writing, “Chip in if you don’t want to have to defend Fidel Castro.”

