Crypto Developer Found Dead 2 Days After Exposing CIA and Mossad Pedophile Ring

MakerDAO co-founder Nikolai Mushegian has been found dead just days after exposing an “Epstein style” CIA/Mossad pedophile entrapment operation in Puerto Rico.
The 29-yr old stablecoin innovator was found dead in San Juan, Puerto Rico two days after tweeting the following from his personal twitter account:
CIA and Mossad and pedo elite are running some kind of sex trafficking entrapment blackmail ring out of Puerto Rico and caribbean islands. They are going to frame me with a laptop planted by my ex gf who was a spy. They will torture me to death.
The crypto developer’s tweet was followed up just two days later by the announcement of his death:
Mushegian’s death comes just five days after the MakerDAO community approved a lucrative custodian partnership with Coinbase.
The San Juan police bureau announced that Mushegian’s body was found on the beach behind Ashford Hospital in Condado, according to local reports. Rescue personnel managed to rescue his body which no longer had vital signs.
According to official reports, Mushegian’s body was “dragged by currents” and swept away while swimming at Condado beach.
The crypto community was quick to speculate on the real cause of his death. They referred to his last tweet and other ones he had posted in the past.
One of Mushegian’s final tweets stated that possible futures for him included being “suicided by CIA” or becoming a “CIA brain damage slave asset.”
Who was Nikolai Mushegian?
In a crypto world dominated by larger than life characters, Mushegian was notably quiet. He let his development do the talking, offering his thoughts on the market very occasionally.
Mushegian also had his own website, where he talked about various projects and what inspired him. These projects include the DAI fork RAI, Balancer, and DAI, among many other initiatives.
Mushegian was also a charitable figure, donating over $1 million to his alma mater Carnegie Mellon in 2020. He wished to support a research program for decentralized technologies, including dApps and protocols.
