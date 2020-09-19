Cruz Urges Trump To Nominate Ginsburg Successor Next Week

Republican Senator Ted Cruz says that President Donald Trump should nominate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s successor next week, and that the Senate should confirm a successor before the election.

Shortly after Ginsburg’s death was announced on Friday, Cruz said that Trump needed to move quickly.

Cruz said that Democrats plan to challenge the 2020 election, and argued that a Supreme Court that is split 4-4 cannot decide anything and under that scenario, would risk a ‘constitutional crisis.’

“Democrats and Joe Biden have made clear they intend to challenge this election. They intend to fight the legitimacy of the election. As you you know Hillary Clinton has told Joe Biden ‘under no circumstances should you concede, you should challenge this election.’ and we cannot have election day come and go with a 4-4 court.”

He continued, “A 4-4 court that is equally divided cannot decide anything. And I think we risk a constitutional crisis if we do not have a nine-justice Supreme Court, particularly when there is such a risk of … a contested election.”

Breitbart reports: Cruz said, “I believe that the president should, next week, nominate a successor to the court. And I think it is critical that the Senate takes up and confirms that successor before Election Day. There’s going to be enormous pressure from the media. There’s going to be enormous pressure from Democrats to delay filling this vacancy. But this election — this nomination is why Donald Trump was elected. This confirmation is why the voters voted for a Republican majority in the Senate. And I’ll tell you one reason in particular, Sean, why I think it is tremendously important that not only does the nomination happen next week, but that the confirmation happen before Election Day: Because Democrats and Joe Biden have made clear, they intend to challenge this election, they intend to fight the legitimacy of the election. … And we cannot have Election Day come and go with a 4-4 court. A 4-4 court that is equally divided cannot decide anything, and I think we risk a constitutional crisis if we do not have a nine-justice Supreme Court, particularly when there is such a risk of a contested litigation — and a contested election.”