Crowds Cheer As Pedophiles Executed In Yemen For Rape & Murder 12 Year Old Boy

Two men have been publicly executed in Yemen for abducting, raping and murdering a 12-year-old boy.

Pedophiles Wadah Refat, 28 and Mohamed Khaled, 31, were shot in the back by a firing squad after being being convicted for the rape and murder of Mohamed Saad in May last year.

A 33-year-old woman was also sentenced to death in connection with the gruesome murder but her execution has been postponed because she is pregnant

The Mail Online reports: Hundreds had gathered in the port city of Aden on Thursday to watch the men get shot dead in front of the baying crowd.

The boy had been playing next to a house where one of them lived, when the pair set upon him, dragged him into the home and raped him.

‘After the rape, they could not silence the cries of the child, who begged for help, so one of them grabbed a knife and slit his throat,’ court documents seen by El Mundo states.

A 33-year-old woman has also been sentenced to death for helping Refat and Khaled dismember the boy’s body.

Her execution has been postponed as she is pregnant, according to the website.

Yemen has one of the highest execution rates per capita in the world, and shooting is the most common method.

Islamic Sharia law is applied in the country and a number of crimes are punishable by death, including murder, rape and terrorism.