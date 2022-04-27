Crowd Pelt Rothschild Puppet Macron With Rotten Tomatoes Following Stolen Election Results

Rothschild puppet President Emmanuel Macron was pelted with a barrage of rotten tomatoes during his first public outing since getting reelected on Sunday.

Videos posted to social media shows Macron dodging tomatoes while visiting a market in the commune of Cergy in the Parisian suburbs on Wednesday morning. Crowds of angry protestors wanted to make it clear that they did not view the election results as legitimate.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Macron’s security shielded the French president with an umbrella after the crowd began throwing tomatoes.

Emmanuel Macron ciblé par un jet de tomates lors de son déplacement à Cergy pic.twitter.com/3J0hXIZSRP — BFMTV (@BFMTV) April 27, 2022

Macron à Cergy 😂 🍅 pic.twitter.com/yTBynWvbVI — Jerome P (@JeromeP33415925) April 27, 2022

Infowars.com reports:Before embarking on his trip to Cergy, Macron touted the visit as a kind of victory lap.

“This trip illustrates the will of the President of the Republic since 2017 to go on the ground, in contact with French people, to exchange with them, listening to their concerns, expectations and needs,” Macron said.

Despite beating populist challenger Marine Le Pen in a 58% to 41% vote with a historically low turnout, France erupted in a series of riots and protests over fears the election could have been rigged, as Macron only has a 36% approval rating.

Mainland France after a fraudulent election pic.twitter.com/ewq8RaxrVI — SEARCH4TRUTH (@IAMINUNISON) April 24, 2022

Riots across France tonight as Macron wins another french election, must have pulled out them good ol' loyal Dominion Voting machines and also must be the most popular President of all time in France by these scenes. pic.twitter.com/gcAgbrifXt — UK Neil (@UKNeil4) April 24, 2022

riots erupt around france after the latest fake election… the vast majority of french people abstained from voting from either of the rothchild selected candidates…. pic.twitter.com/AmwIPDmphk — Adele k. Beranic (@AdeleKniplitsch) April 24, 2022

Macron has been routinely accosted and lambasted by French citizens in the months leading up to the French election.

For example, video captured the moment Macron was slapped in the face by an irate citizen in 2021, who was later arrested and sentenced to jail for 18 months.

Another video from earlier this month shows an angry French voter telling Macron to his face that he’s a terrible leader as Macron grins like a maniac.

🇨🇵 Macron zocht vandaag het publiek op in de hoop op herverkiezing.



Het ging zoals verwacht, verhitte discussie met een kiezer, die zegt: "Ik heb nog nooit een president gezien die zo slecht is als jij"!😁 pic.twitter.com/SGO1QyQo2e — Kees71 (@Kees71234) April 12, 2022

The constant ridicule and discontent from French voters must mean that Macron is immensely popular among his people!