President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Trump campaign legal advisor Jenna Ellis appeared before Arizona state lawmakers on Monday.

The duo argued that the Democrats used mail-in ballots as a backup to steal the election when they realized they were about to lose on election night.

Rudy was on top form during his opening argument.

The crowd erupted into cheers and applause as Rudy Giuliani urged state lawmakers: “I’m gonna ask you to fight…Your political career is worth losing if you can save the right to vote in America.”

He went on, “At times in our history certain men and women have stepped forward and lost their political career to give us the rights that we have.”

WATCH: