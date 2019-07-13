Crowd Loudly BOOS Crooked Hillary And Bill Clinton at Billy Joel Concert

Bill and Hillary Clinton were loudly booed at a Billy Joel concert in New York Thursday evening at Madison Square Garden.

Shortly after Billy Joel dedicated a song to his “good friends” the Clintons, en eruption of boos spread through the audience.

Maybe the public are disgusted at Bill Clinton’s shameless attempts to distance himself from child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Or perhaps they are sick and tired of Hillary Clinton’s desperate attempts to insert herself into US politics, which only serve to sow further distrust and division in America.

WATCH: