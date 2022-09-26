Crowd Boo & Heckle Pelosi During Surprise Appearance At NYC Music Festival

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not recieve the warm welcome she was expecting when she made a surprise appearance at the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday night.
The audience loudly booed at and heckled Pelosi who took to the stage to talk about climate change after being introduced by Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
Brietbart reports: Pelosi, 82, was attending the gathering in New York’s Central Park with husband Paul when Chopra Jonas invited her to appear before the crowd of music devotees.
The result, in a city where 68 percent of registered voters declare themselves Democrats, was underwhelming for them both.
As Pelosi set out plans heading for Congress to tackle climate issues, members of the audience could be heard booing the veteran Democrat even as she expounded on carbon pollution and “climate change.”
“It’s thanks to your help that the United States recently enacted historic climate legislation, which will be a game changer,” Pelosi said as the jeers carried on, the New York Post reports.
“It will slash carbon pollution by 40 percent by 2030, it will give a historic, an historic $370 billion to fight the climate crisis.”
As the audience grew even more loud in its response, several hecklers are heard yelling “let’s go!” apparently looking for the evening’s entertainment to resume without a politician taking center stage.
