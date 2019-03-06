Crooked Hillary NOT Ruling out 2020 Run: “I’ll Wait for Mueller Report”

Hillary Clinton is NOT ruling out a presidential 2020 run until after the Mueller report comes out, sources close to the former Secretary of State say.

Less than 24 hours after Hillary appeared to rule out running for president in a TV interview with News12 Westchester, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman broke the news that Hillary may be waiting to see Robert Mueller’s Russia report before making her final decision.

“Spoke to someone close with Clinton in contact with her today. They say she wasn’t trying to be emphatic and close the door on running when she spoke to a local reporter yesterday, and that she was surprised by how definitively it played,” Haberman tweeted.

“The person also says she is extremely unlikely to run, but that she remains bothered that she’s expected to close the door on it when, say, John Kerry isn’t. She has told her team she is waiting at least to see the Mueller report.”

Dailymail.co.uk reports: During the interview with the local New York TV station on Monday, Clinton said she was not running but added that she was ‘going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe.’

Despite ruling out the presidential bid, Clinton said she ‘is not going anywhere’ when it comes to speaking out about politics.

‘I want to be sure that people understand I’m going to keep speaking out. I’m not going anywhere,’ she said.

‘What’s at stake in our country, the kind of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me. And I’m also thinking hard about how do we start talking and listening to each other again?

‘We’ve just gotten so polarized. We’ve gotten into really opposing camps unlike anything I’ve ever seen in my adult life.’

Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump, said she planed to take on an active role in the Democratic party in the lead up to the next election.

The former Secretary of State has already met with some of the 2020 candidates and offered up advice to not take ‘anything for granted’.

‘I’ve told every one of them, don’t take anything for granted, even though we have a long list of real problems and broken promises from this administration that need to be highlighted,’ she said.

‘People need to understand that in many cases, they were sold a bill of goods. We can’t take anything for granted. We have to work really, really hard to make our case to the American people, and I’m gonna do everything I can to help the Democrats win back the White House.’

In the interview Clinton also ruled out running for elected office again, including New York Governor or Mayor.

‘I don’t think so, but I love living in New York and I’m so grateful that I had the chance to be a senator for eight years and to work with people across our state,’ she said.

‘I care deeply about the future of New York and so, again, I’m gonna do what I can to help support candidates and causes that I think are continuing to make New York a better and better place.’

Her comments about not running prompted a response from President Donald Trump who tweeted about their 2016 campaigns.

‘”(Crooked) Hillary Clinton confirms she will not run in 2020, rules out a third bid for White House”,’ the president wrote, mirroring the news that broke Monday.

‘Aw-shucks, does that mean I won’t get to run against her again? She will be sorely missed!’

Clinton responded by tweeting a GIF from the 2004 teen comedy ‘Mean Girls.’

‘Why are you so obsessed with me?’ the character asks.