Crooked Hillary Brags ‘No One Is Above the Law’ (Apart From Her)

Hillary Clinton breathlessly told CNN over the weekend that “nobody is above the law” while struggling to keep a straight face.

“I really believe at the end of the day no one is above the law and no one should be escaping the accountability,” the twice-failed Presidential candidate told host Dana Bash.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Hillary Clinton on Trump's FBI search at Mar-A-Lago: "I really believe at the end of the day no one is above the law and no one should be escaping the accountability." pic.twitter.com/52ouE7GASc — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) September 11, 2022

Thelibertydaily.com reports: She said it with a straight face.

“Journalist” Dana Bash didn’t bust out in laughter. She just nodded agreeingly.

We really are living in a clown world, aren’t we?