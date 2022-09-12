Crooked Hillary Brags ‘No One Is Above the Law’ (Apart From Her)

Hillary Clinton breathlessly told CNN over the weekend that “nobody is above the law” while struggling to keep a straight face.
“I really believe at the end of the day no one is above the law and no one should be escaping the accountability,” the twice-failed Presidential candidate told host Dana Bash.
Thelibertydaily.com reports: She said it with a straight face.
“Journalist” Dana Bash didn’t bust out in laughter. She just nodded agreeingly.
We really are living in a clown world, aren’t we?
