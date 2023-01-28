Croatian President Slams Germany’s ‘We Are at War With Russia’ Comment As ‘Madness’

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic has blasted the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock following her claims that “we are now fighting a war against Russia.

He called her comments a “kind of madness” and wished Germany better luck than with the last war they had with Russia 70 years ago.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Baerbock made the the bizarre and inflammatory statement during the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on Tuesday.

German foreign minister declares war on Russia pic.twitter.com/C4cAqnZXhD — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 25, 2023

Baerbock said: “Yes, we have to do more also on tanks but the most important and the crucial part is that we do it together and that we do not do the blame game in Europe because we are fighting a war against Russia and not against each other”

Summit News reports: Milanovic ridiculed the comments, saying that such a development was news to him.

“Now the German foreign minister says we must be united, because I quote, we are at war with Russia. I didn’t know that,” Milanovic said. “Maybe Germany is at war with Russia, but then, good luck, maybe this time it turns out better than 70-odd years ago.”

“Do you want us to enter the war?” asked Milanovic during a visit to the port city of Split, adding that Croatia “should in no way help” Ukraine militarily.

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic: The German Foreign Minister said in English the day before yesterday in Strasbourg that we must be united because we are at war with Russia. I quote: "We are at war with Russia." I did not know that. pic.twitter.com/dnQO1VllwQ — Milopotamus (@Xifidion) January 27, 2023

The Croatian president expressed his amazement that such aggressive rhetoric was being spouted by a representative of the usually pacifist German Greens.

“If we are at war with Russia, then let’s see what we need to do. But we won’t ask Germany for its opinion,” Milanovic asserted. “Let them figure out who is the actual chancellor over there. I’ve been in politics for a long time, and our country has been through a lot, but I’ve never seen this kind of madness before.”

Milanovic condemned NATO powers for flooding the region with tanks and other weaponry in order to prolong the war.

“Those tanks may burn, or they may reach Crimea, but Croatia will have nothing to do with it,” he insisted.

The same opinions were echoed in Hungary where Foreign Minister Peter Szijártó said: “We are not at war with anybody, we do not want to be at war with anybody.

“We want to stay out of this war, and the security of Hungary and the Hungarian people is the most important thing for us.”