Croatian MP Blasts ‘Rothschild Puppet’ Macron: ‘Your Vax Mandates Are a Death Penalty’

Croatian MEP Mislav Kolakušić directly told French President Emmanuel Macron to his face that he was committing a holocaust against French citizens by imposing his vaccine mandate.

“President Macron, considering many restrictions of citizens’ rights and freedoms in France during the pandemic, I ask of you only one thing,” Kolakušić told a masked Macron on Wednesday during an EU Parliament summit.

“While presiding over the EU, do everything exactly the opposite of what you were doing in France.”

Croatian 🇭🇷 MEP Mislav Kolakušić addressing the French 🇫🇷 president Emmanuel Macron in the European Parliament: pic.twitter.com/pkb3beC1RK — Based Croatia (@Based_Croatia) January 21, 2022

Infowars.com reports: Kolakušić then argued that Macron’s vaccine mandate is no different than the “death penalty”, citing the “tens of thousands” who died from the injection.

“On the other hand, today you said that you are proud there is no death penalty in Europe,” he told Macron.

“Tens of thousands of citizens have died due to vaccine side-effects. Mandatory vaccinations represent the death penalty and its execution for many citizens.”

“That has to remain a choice for every citizen! Murder is murder,” he added, urging his colleagues to look at the European Health Commission’s data.

Kolakušić’s forceful remarks come just weeks after Macron declared he wanted to “piss off” the unvaccinated in France as part of his “strategy” to fight COVID.

This is just further evidence that the official COVID narrative is collapsing in real time as the elites begin to realize that the public’s trust in them has evaporated.

Watch the EU Parliament’s full summit: