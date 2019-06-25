Crenshaw: Maxine Waters’ HATE for Trump so Deep She’s Willing to Take Iran’s Side

Rep. Maxine Waters appears to be siding with the Iranian regime due to her overwhelming hatred of President Trump, Rep. Dan Crenshaw claims.

On Sunday, Waters tweeted that President Trump gets “no credit” for “so-called stopping the strikes against Iran.”

“Why was the unmanned drone in Iran’s airspace?” she asked. “Why the surveillance? Don’t provoke and then pretend innocence.”

The tweet comes in the wake of Iran shooting down a U.S. drone over international waters last week. Iran claimed it was flying in its airspace and accused the U.S. of being "provocative," much like what Waters suggested Sunday.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) slammed Waters for repeating the Iranian regime’s manufactured talking points.

“This is a shocking comment from a House Committee Chairwoman. She is literally repeating the lies of the Iranian regime,” Crenshaw tweeted. “What a disgrace.”

“Maxine Waters’ hate for Trump runs so deep that she is willing to take Iran’s side over the word of our military,” he added.

Trump said on Friday that the U.S. was on the verge of striking Iran, but he pulled back at the last minute.

“We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on three different sights (sic),” Trump said on Twitter.

“Ten minutes before the strike I stopped it, not proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone,” he added.

Waters’ controversial remark came a day before Trump’s new executive order issuing a round of sanctions against Iran in retaliation for last week’s attack.

“We do not seek conflict with Iran or any other country,” Trump told reporters Monday. “I can only tell you we cannot ever let Iran have a nuclear weapon.”

“I think a lot of restraint has been shown by us, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to show it in the future,” he added.