Creepy Uncle Joe Tells 8-Year-Old Girl: “You’re Getting Old”

April 26, 2019 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0

Creepy Joe Biden tells 8-year-old she's getting old

Democratic 2020 contender Joe Biden just lived up to his “Creepy Uncle Joe” name this week.

Mox News shared this disturbing gem on Thursday night from Biden’s first post-announcement campaign stop:

Information Liberation reports: As a fan of the “white man’s” “English jurisprudential culture” that Biden said recently he wants to scrap, I don’t want to unfairly hit the guy for being affectionate but he’s running on expanding fake outrage culture.

The groping he’s engaged in for years was over-the-top even for older standards. 

