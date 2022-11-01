Creepy Uncle Joe Molests ANOTHER Child During Halloween Celebration

President Joe Biden just can’t help himself. During the annual White House Halloween event on Monday, Biden was filmed caressing the back of a young child before leaning in for an unwanted kiss.
Thepostmillennial.com reports: The president has been known to have episodes of rapid-onset creepiness. Just two weeks ago, Biden crept on a young girl during a California photo op, where the president put his hand on the girl’s shoulder and told her, “no serious guys until you’re 30,” a line he has used repeatedly since at least 2015, as is documented in a Washington Post article titled “What are we going to do about Creepy Uncle Joe Biden?”
In March, Biden gave the same dating advice to young girls, saying “the only thing I want you girls to remember, no serious guys ’til you’re 30 years old.”
