Creepy Super Bowl Halftime Show Was 'Satanic,' NFL Star Claims

February 9, 2021 Niamh Harris Entertainment 0
Super Bowl halftime show was satanic, former NFL star claims
Former NFL star Larry Johnson claims this year’s Super Bowl halftime show was satanic.

According to the former All-Pro running back, the halftime show was rife with biblical, pro-Satanic imagery and symbolism throughout.

WATCH:

Last year, Johnson claimed Shakira and JLo were involved in a child sex trafficking ritual during their Super Bowl halftime performances.

