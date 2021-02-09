Creepy Super Bowl Halftime Show Was ‘Satanic,’ NFL Star Claims

Former NFL star Larry Johnson claims this year’s Super Bowl halftime show was satanic.

According to the former All-Pro running back, the halftime show was rife with biblical, pro-Satanic imagery and symbolism throughout.

WATCH:

Satan’s fall from heaven w/ his fallen angels, and Abaddon/Abel, coming from out of the bottomless pit.



Their covid quarantine short story of Revelation 9. pic.twitter.com/nXG40lNp3C — Larry Johnson (@2LarryJohnson7) February 8, 2021

It’s like they know the Bible well enough to tell you what parts they enter in at and they stop just before the part where they lose. Haha. — Larry Johnson (@2LarryJohnson7) February 8, 2021

Last year, Johnson claimed Shakira and JLo were involved in a child sex trafficking ritual during their Super Bowl halftime performances.

People sat through a Super Bowl Halftime child sex trafficking ritual, in a county that’s top 3 in sex trafficking in the same state Epstein was given leniency….



…fall for this preplanned anthem dispute by 2 puppets rocking in a trance.

pic.twitter.com/Nqtw0Kb0Dq — Larry Johnson (@2LarryJohnson7) February 3, 2020