Creepy Porn Lawyer Sentenced To Four Years in Prison For Fraud and Theft

Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti, a man of exceptionally low moral character, who not so long ago was telling his girlfriend she was a future First Lady, was convicted of fraud and theft from his former Client Stormy Daniels. Today he was sentenced.

Avenatti is currently serving a 30-month prison sentence for corporate extortion of Nike and was just sentenced to an additional four years in prison for wire fraud and identity theft in the Stormy Daniel Case.

CNN, who once begged Avenatti to run for the presidency in 2020, are now reporting on his spectacular fall from grace. Instead of the White House, Avenatti is in the doghouse, sentenced to four years in prison for stealing nearly $300,000 from his former client, adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

According to Avenatti’s former girlfriend (who dumped him after he was sentenced to prison), the disgraced attorney seriously considered the presidency to be his destiny.

Mareli Miniutti says Michael Avenatti laughed in her face when she told him she was looking for a waitressing job. In a patronizing tone the 48-year-old high profile lawyer asked his much younger partner: ‘Mareli, do you know who you are dating?’

Aspiring actress Miniutti, 25, from Estonia, looked at her boyfriend in confusion – ‘you‘ she said.

‘No, no, no, no,‘ he replied. ‘You don’t understand. How can the next First Lady of the United States of America work as a waitress?’

Such was Avenatti’s burgeoning ambition and downright arrogance that the lawyer and Democratic campaigner believed deep down that one day he would become president.

Instead of the Oval Office, Avenatti is gracing the halls of the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.

CNN report: District Judge Jesse Furman said Avenatti’s conduct was “so brazen and egregious” adding, he “took advantage of a vulnerable victim given her unorthodox career and somewhat unorthodox beliefs.”

Avenatti was convicted in February of one count of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. He faced as much as 20 years on the wire fraud charge and a mandatory two-year sentence for aggravated identity theft.

Avenatti is currently serving a 30-month prison sentence for attempting to extort over $20 million from Nike by threatening to go public with damaging information unless they paid him. He goes on trial next month in California on charges alleging that he embezzled $10 million in settlement funds from at least five clients. He has also been charged with tax fraud and bankruptcy fraud and pleaded not guilty to the charges.