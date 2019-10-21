Creepy Joe Biden Says Trump Has ‘Degraded’ Women ‘His Whole Life’

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden, who earned the nickname “Creepy” after decades spent abusing his power by inappropriately touching women, attacked President Trump for his “track record” with members of the opposite sex.

Biden, 76, who was dubbed “Creepy Uncle Joe” by the Washington Post in 2105, has been battling scandals including corruption allegations involving his son Hunter Biden, as well as claims he has touched women inappropriately throughout his decades in politics, attempted to shift focus onto the president’s relationship with women.

“I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that Donald Trump not only is a president who has belittled women and degraded them his whole life, he is now going beyond that and striking at the heart of our democracy,” Biden claimed.

Biden, who was speaking at a party conference Thursday, called the Trump administration “the single most corrupt … in all American history,” saying it was “rotten to the core.“

“Trump’s entire life has been built on the abuse of power,” Biden said.

“I think the American people are finally onto him … He’s got another year in office — maybe.”

Biden’s struggling presidential campaign has been plagued sexual assault allegations and a trove of video evidence of his “uncomfortable” behavior around young females. Despite issuing a public apology and a promise to “be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future,” seven women have come forward to accuse 76-year-old Democratic 2020 presidential candidate.

Vail Kohnert-Yount, Sofie Karasek and Ally Coll all told the Washington Post that Biden had touched them inappropriately and in a way that made them feel uncomfortable.

Kohnert-Yount alleges he pressed his forehead against hers, telling her she was a “pretty girl.” Karasek claims he did the same thing to her when she confided in him that a friend had taken her own life when the two met after the 2016 Oscars.

Meanwhile, former Democratic aide Coll alleges he complimented her smile while squeezing her shoulders “for a beat too long.”

Speaking to Fox News @ Night on Wednesday, writer DJ Hill alleges Biden slid his hand down her shoulder at a 2012 fundraiser, a move which made her feel “very uncomfortable.”

Prior to these recent accusations, Biden faced allegations of impropriety by a former Nevada lawmaker and a Connecticut woman who claims he put his hand around her neck and pulled her in to rub noses with her. Opinion is divided on what to make of the spate of allegations.



