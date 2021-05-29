Creepy Joe Biden couldn’t help himself on Friday by making inappropriate comments to a young girl during a speech at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia.

Biden was addressing the family of Mayor Nathanial Bean who is deployed to Afghanistan when he made his sickening comments to young Margaret Catherine.

“I’m especially honored to share the stage with Brittany, and Jordan and Nathan and Margaret Catherine. I love those barrettes in your hair, man, I’ll tell you what, look at her, she looks like she’s nineteen years old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed,” Biden said with a huge smirk plastered across his face. WATCH: