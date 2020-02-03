Creepy Joe Biden Caught Kissing Teenage Granddaughter ON THE LIPS In Iowa

Creepy Joe Biden gave his teenage granddaughter a kiss on the lips while clutching her hand as a crowd of Democrats watched at a campaign event ahead of the upcoming Iowa caucuses.

The former vice president was spotted holding 19-year-old Finnegan Biden’s hand as they arrived at a campaign event at Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa on Sunday.

The 77-year-old then planted a full kiss on her lips as a crowd of Democrats watched on.

The teenager, who was wearing a miniskirt and thigh-high boots, is the daughter of Biden’s disgraced son Hunter. She later stood by as her septuagenarian grandfather hugged members of the crowd and was seen kissing and fondling a baby.

MailOnline report: The campaign event came on the eve of the Iowa caucuses as Democratic presidential candidates hustled across the state trying to fire up voters and make one last appeal to those struggling to make a final decision about their choice in the crowded field.

Campaigns and voters acknowledged a palpable sense of unpredictability and anxiety as Democrats begin choosing which candidate to send on to a November face-off with President Donald Trump.

The Democratic race is unusually large and jumbled heading into Monday´s caucus, with four candidates locked in a fight for victory in Iowa and others still in position to pull off surprisingly strong finishes.

Many voters say they’re still weighing which White House hopeful they’ll support.

Polls show Biden in a tight race in Iowa with Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, as well as former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.