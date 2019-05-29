Creepy Joe Biden Caught Telling 10-Yr-Old Girl She’s ‘Good Looking’

Despite promising to stop touching young girls inappropriately, former Vice President Joe Biden was yet again caught cozying up to a 10-year-old, whispering comments in her ear, and even asking for her address.

“I’ll bet you’re as bright as you are good-looking,” Biden said to the girl on Tuesday after she asked him a question at an American Federation of Teachers town hall in Houston, Texas.

Creepy Joe also called her “honey“, held her hand, and asked for her address during the interaction in which he told her she is “good looking.”.

He exclaimed when the girl told him that she wanted to be a journalist, and led her over to meet the reporters in the room, before holding her shoulders.

As he introduced the child to the press, he leaned over and whispered in her ear, before finishing his speech.

Some reporters found the exchange rather odd.

In a somewhat odd moment at tonight's AFT town hall, Biden tells a 10-year-old girl, “I’ll bet you’re as bright as you are good-looking." He takes her over to the assembled reporters, then stands behind her and puts his hands on her shoulders while he's talking. — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) May 28, 2019

Breitbart report: The former vice president earned criticism prior to launching his campaign about his habit of touching women and children in public without their consent.

In April, Biden explained in a video released by the campaign that he would be much more mindful of his behavior in the future.

“The boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset. I get it. I get it. I hear what they’re saying and I understand it,” he said. “I’ll be much more mindful. That’s my responsibility and I’ll meet it.”