Crackhead Hunter Biden Hired to Teach U.S. Students About ‘Fake News’ This Fall

The 51-year-old former crackhead will join students at Tulane University to discuss “the current state of the media landscape in the United States and how media polarization, fake news and the economics of the new business impact public policymaking in Washington DC,” according to Fox News.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Biden is one of 10 celebrity guests speakers invited by the far-left university during the 10-week course.