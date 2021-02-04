Cowardly Republicans Vote to Keep Trump-Hating Liz Cheney in GOP Leadership

“Liz Cheney has managed to cling on to her leadership job, sources tell me. vote was 145-61. House just voted in a secret ballot to keep her. Comes after tense, four hour meeting where dozens of members spoke their mind,” Politico reporter Melanie Zanona confirmed on Twitter.
Therightscoop.com reports: I had heard earlier today that Republicans had the votes to oust her. That appears to not have been true.
But I will say this for Kevin McCarthy. At least he let Republicans decide her leadership fate with this secret vote. I don’t know what led up to his change of heart but I’m guessing it had to do with the situation with Marjorie Taylor Greene.
