Covington Attorney Lin Wood offers to defend Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse

Noted attorney Lin Wood has offered to defend 17-year-old Illinois native Kyle Rittenhouse after his arrest following the shooting of three Black Lives Matter activists in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Kyle was arrested on Wednesday night after the shooting and charged with murder.

Video of the footage went viral online.

Following the incident the far-left media mob began falsely accusing Rittenhouse of being a white supremacist.

Amid the flurry of attacks, Lin Wood announced he will help defend Kyle Rittenhouse and requested his attorneys to contact him.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Lin Wood helped the Covington Catholic school children after they were smeared by the mainstream media in January 2019.

Covington Catholic graduate Nick Sandmann settled two cases with the Washington Post and CNN.

Ayanna Pressley just got condemned to the World of the Blocked. She is no Elvis. And I am not a criminal defense lawyer but I am going to see what I can do tomorrow to help Kyle Rittenhouse. If a private defense lawyer steps up to defend him, please notify me of his or her name. https://t.co/I6IVnKZ6JT — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) August 27, 2020

Lin Wood says he will defend Rittenhouse for free and that “the video clearly shows justified acts of self defense.”

I will be speaking with Attorney John Pierce later today about Kyle Rittenhouse. John has taken lead in helping form #FightBack Foundation.



To help or provide information about Kyle, please contact John Pierce at jpierce@piercebainbridge.com or @CaliKidJMP.



Enough is enough. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) August 27, 2020