Covington Attorney Lin Wood offers to defend Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse

Noted attorney Lin Wood has offered to defend 17-year-old Illinois native Kyle Rittenhouse after his arrest following the shooting of three Black Lives Matter activists in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Kyle was arrested on Wednesday night after the shooting and charged with murder.
Video of the footage went viral online.
Following the incident the far-left media mob began falsely accusing Rittenhouse of being a white supremacist.
Amid the flurry of attacks, Lin Wood announced he will help defend Kyle Rittenhouse and requested his attorneys to contact him.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Lin Wood helped the Covington Catholic school children after they were smeared by the mainstream media in January 2019.
Covington Catholic graduate Nick Sandmann settled two cases with the Washington Post and CNN.
Lin Wood says he will defend Rittenhouse for free and that “the video clearly shows justified acts of self defense.”
