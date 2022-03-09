Covid Will Become A ‘Seasonal Virus’ Like Flu’ Says CDC Director

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr Rochelle Walensky said that she expects covid-19 to become seasonal like flu.

“I do anticipate that this is probably going to be a seasonal virus,” she told NBC News on Monday.

This would transition Covid from its pandemic phase into an endemic.

Experts believe that every winter there will probably be an uptick of cases, but like the flu, the infection will be relatively mild for most people. Annual booster shots may also be available, like flu shots that become available at pharmacies every year as well.

Walensky did warn however that Covid mandates could come back in the future.

‘I would say put your masks in a drawer, anticipate you may need them again and hope that we don’t,’ she said.

‘We may want to be more vigilant during some seasons… during respiratory season, if things ramped up, we would want to put on our masks again to protect both from flu and from Covid and from all other respiratory diseases.’

The CDC say it is actively looking for new variants, but sees no evidence of new variants on the horizon.