COVID Test Kits Caught Sending Data Directly to CDC & Biden Administration

A popular Covid-19 home testing kit being promoted by companies like Google, Netflix and the NBA secretly sends data about its users directly to the Biden administration.

In a February advertisement for a testing device called ‘Cue’, a young boy tests for Covid after learning his friend had tested positive.

When the boy’s mother turns on the device, other “smart devices” throughout the home begin talking to the new gadget.

Infowars.com reports: In the end, the new technology sends a text to the child informing him he tested negative.

The Cue website advertises the devices as “Reliable, easy-to-use COVID-19 tests with PCR-quality results delivered right to your mobile device in 20 minutes. No lab visits. No lines. No second guessing your results.”

However, what many people may not be aware of or care about is that the tech is sending their personal health data to the CDC, other federal agencies and state agencies.

A “Fact Sheet For Healthcare Professionals” accompanying the device states, “The Cue Health Mobile Application (Cue Health App) automatically reports test results according to the reporting guidelines of the appropriate public health authorities.”

The Cue Health App Privacy Policy says the company may share your personal information “To report to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or other federal agency and/or state government agencies as required for public health surveillance and related purposes.”

A section of the company’s website brags the “NBA, Google, Mayo Clinic, NASA, Johnson & Johnson, and the U.S. Departments of Health & Human Services and Defense” use its product.

Just last month, a researcher discovered a security vulnerability for the Cue Covid test kit after proving the results could be altered.

A security consultant named Ken Gannon intercepted the data before it was sent to the mobile phone of the user and successfully changed the test result from false to positive or vice versa.

The issue has allegedly been fixed since Gannon exposed the flaw, but it highlights an important issue with moving towards a fully digital health data platform.

With the elite planning to release more pandemics in the future, virus-detecting technology like the Cue Health App will be heavily promoted by the corporations and governments that desire more control over every aspect of your life.