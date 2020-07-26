COVID Karen: Woman Maces Couple for Not Wearing Masks While Eating Lunch

A man and his wife were sprayed in the face with mace by a deranged woman in California because they were not wearing masks while eating lunch outdoors.

In a video posted to social media, an elderly woman can be seen going nuts on the couple because they weren’t covering their faces with masks – even though they were eating lunch and watching their 3-month-old pug play in the park.

Tmz.com reports: According to the couple, the woman called them “idiots” and flipped them off. She came up to the table where they were having lunch, pointed the mace canister in the woman’s direction, and sprayed her. Her husband then got a heavy dose before wrestling the can away from her.

A bystander shot the video and got the woman’s license plate before she drove off.

The couple says they’ll file a police report. Hopefully, she gets arrested and charged with assault.

WATCH: