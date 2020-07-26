COVID Karen: Woman Maces Couple for Not Wearing Masks While Eating Lunch

A man and his wife were sprayed in the face with mace by a deranged woman in California because they were not wearing masks while eating lunch outdoors.

In a video posted to social media, an elderly woman can be seen going nuts on the couple because they weren’t covering their faces with masks – even though they were eating lunch and watching their 3-month-old pug play in the park.

Tmz.com reports: According to the couple, the woman called them “idiots” and flipped them off. She came up to the table where they were having lunch, pointed the mace canister in the woman’s direction, and sprayed her. Her husband then got a heavy dose before wrestling the can away from her.

A bystander shot the video and got the woman’s license plate before she drove off.

The couple says they’ll file a police report. Hopefully, she gets arrested and charged with assault.

WATCH:

So this happened today at dusty rhodes dog park today in ocean beach. This is my husband getting maced by a random old lady. We had our 3 month old pug with us. We were just sitting down eating lunch and minding our own business. We were not wearing masks because we were eating. You can’t wear a mask and eat at the same time. She kept calling us idiots and flipping me off. Then she started saying more stuff and I told her to leave the park and stop harassing us. She then came right up to our table wear we were eating, pointed the mace at me first and got a little on me, and then my husband stepped in and took the entire can. Thank god for the bystander that took this video because we are going to the police now to press charges. I am sharing this because people need to watch out for this lady in San Diego. Please share to spread awareness. That is me crying hysterically in the background because my innocent husband just got maced for no reason. We want justice.

Posted by Ash Sherilynn OBrien on Thursday, July 23, 2020
