Covid Jabs To Be Made Mandatory For Over-50s In Italy

The Italian government has announced that Covid jabs are to become compulsory for people over the age of 50 from next month.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi made the announcement on Wednesday during a cabinet meeting where strict new covid rules were adopted.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

He said “We want to slow down the curve of contagion and encourage Italians who have not yet been vaccinated to do so” adding that “We are working in particular on the age groups that are most at risk of being hospitalised, to reduce pressure on hospitals to save lives”

The cabinet agreed that the vaccine pass would be necessary for people over 50 in the public and private sectors to access their workplace from February 15.

They government said those in the workforce who are over 50 will have to show a health pass proving they have either been jabbed or recently recovered from the virus or face suspension from work from mid-February.

Previously, the unjabbed were able to go to work only if they tested negative every two days.

Those over-50s who don’t work will have to either be vaccinated or face sanctions according to Politico.

Out of Italy’s 59 million people, 28 million are over the age of 50, according to the Istat national statistics agency.