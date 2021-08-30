US Plans Covid-19 Booster Shots 8 Months After Full Vaccination Says Dr Fauci

President Biden’s chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci has announced that the US is on track to start the roll out of Covid booster shots.

He said the administration is sticking with its recommendation of administering the booster shots eight months after the completion of the original shots. However, he said, that could change as government experts will remain flexible about the recommendations as additional data comes in.

InfoWars reports: In a Sunday appearance on MSNBC’s “Meet The Press,” Fauci claimed the federal government is taking a “flexible” approach to when Americans will be urged to take a booster shot.

“We’re still planning on eight months. That was the calculation we made,” the NIAID director told host Chuck Todd.

“This rollout will start on the week of September the 20th. But as we’ve said all along, Chuck, in the original statement, that’s the plan that we have, but we are open to data as they come in.”

“We’re not changing it, but we are very open to new data as it comes in. We’re going to be very flexible about it,” he added.

This comes after Joe Biden called for COVID boosters every 5 months.

“The question raised is, should it be shorter than eight months? Should it be as little as five months? That’s being discussed. I spoke with Dr. Fauci this morning about that,” Biden said Friday.

The boosters still need to be formally approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) before the government pushes them on citizens.