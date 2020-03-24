COVID-19 NOT a ‘high consequence disease’ admits UK government

The world believes the COVID 19 virus to be deadly, so why has the British government downgraded it?

Five days ago – on March 19th 2020 – the UK government decided that Covid 19 was NOT a ‘high consequence’ disease. In short, it’s been downgraded – from a killer disease to something far less scary.

The Gov.UK website states:

“As of 19 March 2020, COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious diseases (sic) in the UK.

The 4 nations public health HCID group made an interim recommendation in January 2020 to classify COVID-19 as an HCID. This was based on consideration of the UK HCID criteria about the virus and the disease with information available during the early stages of the outbreak. Now that more is known about COVID-19, the public health bodies in the UK have reviewed the most up to date information about COVID-19 against the UK HCID criteria. They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall), and there is now greater clinical awareness and a specific and sensitive laboratory test, the availability of which continues to increase.<

The Advisory Committee on Dangerous Pathogens (ACDP) is also of the opinion that COVID-19 should no longer be classified as an HCID.”

In the UK, a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) is defined according to the following criteria:

acute infectious disease

typically has a high case-fatality rate

may not have effective prophylaxis or treatment

often difficult to recognise and detect rapidly

ability to spread in the community and within healthcare settings

requires an enhanced individual, population and system response to ensure it is managed effectively, efficiently and safely

HCIDs, including viral haemorrhagic fevers (VHFs), are rare in the UK. When cases do occur, they tend to be sporadic and are typically associated with recent travel to an area where the infection is known to be endemic or where an outbreak is occurring.

As of February 2020, 2019, the UK has experience of managing confirmed cases of Lassa fever, EVD, CCHF, MERS and monkeypox. The vast majority of these patients acquired their infections overseas, but rare incidents of secondary transmission of MERS and monkeypox have occurred in the UK.”

So the powers that be decided to downgrade COVID 19… Yet on March 20th, one day after this decision was reached and documented, UK restaurants, hotels and pubs were ordered to close for an indefinite period; and on the evening of March 23rd, British PM Boris Johnson ordered the public to go into full lockdown, with most remaining shops shutting down and people being told to stay at home for fear of catching the virus.

But now, according to the very same government, the COVID 19 virus (a strain of flu) isn’t much of a worry at all.

SO WHY THE LOCKDOWN?

Could this prove that the lockdown imposed yesterday has NOTHING to do with the coronavirus? And, if that’s the case, what IS the lockdown about?

Once again, the information is out there for all to see but the general population of Britain seem to prefer panic to logic.

Here it is – for anyone who’s interested – in black and white, for all to see:

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/high-consequence-infectious-diseases-hcid

