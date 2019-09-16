Courtney Love: Prince Andrew Came To My House at 1am ‘Looking For Sex’ After Epstein Introduction

Courtney Love has claimed that Prince Andrew once came to her house at 1am “looking for sex”, after they were allegedly introduced by pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

While they did not sleep together, Courtney — widow of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain — has told friends Andrew was “very flirtatious”.

Courtney Love was among the names of celebrities and global elites recently named in Epstein’s infamous black book.

She told a pal: “I was in bed when the doorbell rang at 1am, so put on my fluffy slippers and a dressing gown, and the Queen’s second son was standing there with a protection officer, totally unannounced.

“He said he had got my address from a mutual friend and was looking to have a fun night in Hollywood, and apparently I could show him a good time.

“He seemed to be looking for sex and was quite flirtatious.

“I offered to make him a cup of tea, and thought it would be amusing to serve him it out of a vintage china cup with the Queen’s face on it. We found it funny.

“We sat down on the sofa, by the fire, and that is when he got quite flirtatious.

“He asked me what I did all day, which I found quite offensive, so I quipped back, ‘And what do you do all day, Prince?’ He seemed amused.



‘ONE OF THE MOST SURREAL THINGS IN MY LIFE’

“In the end he only stayed for around 45 minutes.

“Of all the things that have happened in my life, this truly is one of the most surreal things — and that is saying something.”

A photograph taken on the night in question was published in her memoirs, Dirty Blonde: The Diaries of Courtney Love.

In 2012, details of Epstein’s so- called black book of contacts and close associates emerged after it was found by the FBI and subsequently leaked. Courtney’s name was in it.

In July, Epstein was arrested on federal charges for sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York.

It came more than a decade after his conviction for soliciting prostitution from underage girls, for which he was registered as a sex offender.

This time, the 66-year-old was accused of running a “vast network” of minors for sex, but pleaded not guilty.

Andrew, 59 — dubbed “Randy Andy” — has come under renewed scrutiny in recent weeks over his links to the tycoon, who was found hanged in his cell last month.

The Duke of York was named in US court papers by Virginia Giuffre, 35, who originally accused Epstein of keeping her as a “sex slave”.

She claims she was forced on three occasions to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was just 17 years old.

The Prince has vigorously denied the allegations, and has disputed a notorious photo of himself with his arm around the then teen.

A US judge struck out Ms Giuffre’s claim against Prince Andrew in 2015, labelling it “immaterial” and “impertinent”.

In a court deposition, she said she was 15 when she was approached by British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell — Epstein’s former lover — to give massages to the paedophile.

Last month, under-fire Andrew — who is eighth in line to the throne — released a lengthy statement distancing himself from his former friend.

He said: “During the time I knew him, I saw him infrequently and probably no more than only once or twice a year. I have stayed in a number of his residences.

“At no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction.

“I have tremendous sympathy for all those affected by his actions and behaviour.”

‘LOOKING FOR CHICKS’

In a 2006 TV interview to promote her book, Courtney — who previously claimed to have met Andrew at Hay-On-Wye, when she was in the Welsh border town — said the royal came “looking for chicks”.

At the time, the prince’s spokesman admitted the father of two had visited the one-time addict’s house but insisted he was not alone.

He added that it was “absolute nonsense” to suggest he went there looking for girls.

He claimed the episode referred to by Courtney happened in 2000 — a year after Andrew claims to have first formally met Epstein.