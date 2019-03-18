Court to Unseal Documents Exposing Jeffrey Epstein’s VIP Child Sex Ring

A federal court is preparing to unseal documents pertaining to billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s role in running a VIP child sex ring.

Last month, it was announced that the legality of a lenient plea deal involving Epstein and Robert Mueller had been struck down.

Collective-evolution.com reports: In the plea deal, Epstein only got 13 months and was allowed to stay in the Palm Beach County Jail in his own private cell where he was allowed to leave the jail for 12 hours a day for “work release.” Epstein was forced to register as a sex offender for life, but with his money and his connections he doesn’t seem too bothered. He currently resides on his private island in the Virgin Islands.

The Next Step

So with the plea deal having been ruled illegal only a month ago, the timing of the next step in the process of reversing what the Miami Herald called a ‘perversion of justice’ seems rather synchronistic. Responding to a motion filed by the Herald in court last year to have a certain case file opened, a federal court of appeals in New York on Monday took the first step in unsealing documents that could reveal evidence of an international sex trafficking operation allegedly run by multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein and his former partner, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who was considered the ‘madam’ of his alleged child sex ring.

To be clear, these documents do not pertain directly to the court case against Jeffrey Epstein or his plea deal. They are from a case that was filed against Maxwell in 2015 by Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Giuffre claimed in the lawsuit that she was recruited by Maxwell at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach when she was 16 years old. Giuffre had been working at the resort’s spa when Maxwell approached her and asked her whether she wanted to become a masseuse for Epstein. Giuffre claimed that the massages were a ruse for Epstein and Maxwell to sexually abuse her and other underage girls, some of whom were trafficked to other influential people, from 1999 to 2002.

The case was a slander suit against Maxwell, who had claimed publicly that Giuffre was lying. When Guiffre demonstrated in court that her testimony was credible, Maxwell settled the case before trial, resulting in several millions paid to Giuffre, according to the Herald. As part of the settlement, much of the documentation was kept hidden. Maxwell, now an environmentalist, continues to deny all of the allegations.

What The Documents May Reveal

The three-judge panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit gave Maxwell until March 19 to establish good cause as to why they should remain sealed and, failing to do so, the summary judgment and supporting documents will be made public. The court reserved a ruling on the balance of the documents in the civil case, including discovery materials.

The case, which was settled in 2017, contains more than 1,000 documents, lawyers said during oral arguments in New York on Wednesday. Maxwell is the sole party fighting to keep the case sealed.

What could be revealed in the documents is not only Guiffre’s testimony about her own experiences with Epstein, but the inner workings and tactics of Maxwell, who recruited Guiffre and is reputed to have been a regular provider of sexual abuse victims for Epstein. The documents will likely touch on Maxwell’s role in procuring girls for friends of Epstein as well. It’s hard to say what would characterize this arrangement formally as a ‘child sex ring,’ but if you listen to some of Epstein’s victims, the sheer number of victims they know to have been involved could lead to this type of characterization, especially in terms of how other offenders like Prince Andrew are involved as well.

What could also be revealed is the extent to which the feds were looking into allegations that girls were trafficked across state lines and even internationally when the investigation was closed. This kind of information could lead to much more robust criminal accusations with regards to underage sex trafficking.

Epstein Lawyers Get Proactive

And this might be why we are seeing Epstein’s lawyers getting a little nervous and wanting to get out in front of this situation.

In an op-ed letter to The New York Times last week, Martin G. Weinberg and three of Epstein’s other lawyers — including Kenneth Starr, known for his pursuit of President Bill Clinton over his sexual conduct — denied that Epstein ever ran a sex trafficking operation. “The number of young women involved in the investigation has been vastly exaggerated, there was no ‘international sex-trafficking operation’ and there was never evidence that Mr. Epstein ‘hosted sex parties’ at his home,” the lawyers wrote.

Whether or not Maxwell carries behind her the clout to keep the documents sealed is an interesting question. In the past, power and money always seemed to have had the last word on whether or not the crimes of the financial elite would be fully revealed. But increasingly, it looks like this is changing.