Court Rules Estheticians Can Not Be Forced To Wax Transgender Woman’s Male Genitalia

Canada’s premier transgender activist Jessica Yaniv lost a Human Rights court case Tuesday against multiple women who refused to wax her male genitals.

Yaniv has filed Human Rights complaints against 16 estheticians alleging discrimination on the basis of gender identity.

However, in a win for Human Rights in Canada, the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal announced Tuesday that estheticians will not be punished for refusing services because they don’t consent to handling male genitalia.

The Human Rights Tribunal said that it determined it is not a violation for a service provider to refuse to wax a type of genitals they are not trained for, or haven’t consented to wax.

The ruling was met with relief by many in Canada who described it as a positive turn of events for vulnerable women who should never be forced to touch male genitalia against their will.

This is not about waxing. This is about businesses and individuals using their religion and culture to refuse service to protected groups because -they- don’t agree with it or the person and use that to illegally discriminate contrary to the BC Human Rights Code and the CHRC. https://t.co/34XIklXXbh — Jessica Yaniv (@trustednerd) July 18, 2019

For the past year this story has been what can only be described as a circus. Yaniv not only has a history of racist rhetoric, a fact that makes her targeting of largely immigrant-owned businesses stand out, and there is also overwhelming evidence that she is a pervert.

Earlier this year Yaniv applied for permission to host a parent-free topless pool party for kids.

Yaniv’s delegation request to appear before council stated she was asking for:

“Permission for LGBTQ2S+ organizations to be allowed to host an ‘All-Bodies Swim’ at TOL [Township of Langley] civic pools…for people aged 12+ where these events will be restricted to LGBTQ2S and individuals will be permitted to be topless (at their leisure), in compliance with the laws of Canada and where parents and caretakers will be prohibited from attending these events as it’s considered safe and inclusive.”

In 2018, the 32 year trans individual filed sixteen human rights complaints against businesses promoting on Facebook Marketplace. The estheticians all operated salons which offered waxing procedures, and in different situations Yaniv sought to remove hair on her arms, legs, and scrotum. Due to inexperience or religion, the women denied her requests, to which she declared it was discrimination on the basis of gender identity.

Leaked social media messages show a person who wanted advice on how to approach young girls to help with their tampons and pads. On top of that, Yaniv also claims to have her own periods and has gloated about it on Twitter and Youtube; a physical impossibility, given she is a biological male.