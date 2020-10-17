Couple Fined Hundreds Of Euros For Kissing Outside In Italy

Police have fined a couple 400 euros after they were caught kissing each other in public in the Italian city of Milan….violating coronavirus restrictions.

The violation took place earlier this month when the couple left their house to go out to a local restaurant. While walking hand in hand, the couple kissed each other and almost immediately found themselves surrounded by police.

Breirtbart reports: Officers asked the couple a number of questions, particularly of the woman who only spoke English and Polish, noting the pair had different addresses on their identification documents, newspaper Il Giornale reports.

Police Hunt Down, Fine, Man Lying Alone on an Italian Beach https://t.co/TrTOfmmMhY via @BreitbartNews — Thomas D. Williams, PhD (@tdwilliamsrome) April 20, 2020

The police then issued a 400 euro fine to the couple for breaking regulations that state people in public must remain at least several feet away from each other unless they are wearing a mask.

The only exceptions are given to people living together but as the couple’s identification showed different addresses the exception was not granted to them, despite the man showing photographic evidence the couple had been engaged for over two years. The 40-year-old Italian man has launched an appeal against the fine.

The incident comes just months after police in Rimini used drones, ATVs, and a jeep to hunt down a lone man laying completely alone in the middle of a local beach.

The operation was widely criticised by members of the Italian public after it went viral on social media, with many claiming it showed “dictatorial” overreach from the government while others praised the man for his social distancing efforts.