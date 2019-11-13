Coulter RAGES: If DACA Kids Can Stay, Trump ‘Must Go’

Columnist and author Ann Coulter has slammed President Trump for not doing enough to crack down on illegal immigration.

The conservative firebrand snapped at Trump after he posted the following on Twitter:

“Many of the people in DACA, no longer very young, are far from “angels.” Some are very tough, hardened criminals. President Obama said he had no legal right to sign order, but would anyway. If Supreme Court remedies with overturn, a deal will be made with Dems for them to stay!”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: That was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

“Okay, that does it. I give up. They can stay. You must go,” Coulter responded.

Coulter has bashed Trump for his failure to make good on his campaign promises to crack down on illegal immigration. She lost it when Trump said he’d simply make “a deal with Dems for them to stay.”

DACA stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, an Obama-era policy that allows young people who were brought to the United States illegally as children to receive a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation and become eligible for work permits.

Trump has also lost support from conservative blogger Matt Drudge, a good friend of Coulter’s.

“The Drudge Report has for the last three days been spewing ALL CAPS, bolded, underlined, and sometimes bright-red headlines that sound terribly grim for the president,” The Washington Post reported last month.