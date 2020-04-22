Cotton: W.H.O.’s Tedros Received Payments From China

Sen. Tom Cotton says World Health Organization boss Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and others were paid by the Chinese government and called for W.H.O. members to be open to lawsuits in the United States.

On Tuesday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Cotton responded to the World Health Organization’s claim that the coronavirus originated in animals and wasn’t manipulated in a lab.

“The most plausible explanation is that, through incompetent, slipshod safety practices, one of those viruses escaped from the lab and began to infect people in Wuhan. So the W.H.O. is answering a question that is not being asked, which tells you they’re trying to spin and cover up for China once again. The W.H.O. is a corrupt, rotten organization,” Cotton said.

Host Hewitt asked Cotton if he thinks “Tedros and others have received direct financial payments from the PRC and the CCP?”

Cotton responded, “I do, Hugh. Going back to Dr. Tedros’ time in Ethiopia, where China had one of its first Belt and Road initiatives, corruption, payoffs, bribes, and kickbacks follow fast on the heels of the Belt and Road initiative. And China aggressively campaigned in 2017 for Dr. Tedros to become the head of the W.H.O. You have to ask yourself, why would they do that? And looking at the W.H.O.’s performance, especially over the last three months, related to this pandemic, you have to ask yourself, why have they covered up and defended China at every single turn?”

Cotton added that members of the W.H.O. should be open to lawsuits in the U.S., “And if they’re not, then we’ll look at legislation that would address that.”