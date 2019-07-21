Cory Booker: Trump ‘Worse Than a Racist’

Senator Cory Booker called President Trump “worse than a racist” in a vicious attack on CNN over the weekend.

According to Booker, Trump uses racist tropes and language for political gain just like segregationist George Wallace.

“The reality is this is a guy who is worse than a racist. He’s actually using racist tropes and language for political gain to use this as a weapon to divide our nation against itself, and this is somebody who is very similar to George Wallace, to racists who uses the exact same language,” Booker said during an appearance on CNN’s ‘State of the Union.’

“Somebody texted me during his rallies. I’ve seen this before in black and white and seeing it again decades later where I thought our country was beyond this,” Booker continued.

“I’m seeing the election in many ways is yet another chapter in our American history. We have seen it with the Know-Nothing Party trying to stop Irish and German. We have seen it with McCarthy. This is a referendum not on him but actually a referendum on the heart and soul of our country, who are we going to be and to each other.”

WATCH: