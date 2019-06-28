Cory Booker: We Need to Talk About Transgenders More

Democratic 2020 candidate Cory Booker has slammed Americans for not talking enough about transgenders.

During Wednesday night’s first Democratic debate, the 2020 hopeful argued that the United States doesn’t talk about the trans community enough, “especially African-American trans-Americans.”

Interrupting the other candidates on Stage, Booker declared:

“We do not talk enough about trans-Americans, especially African American trans-Americans, and even incredibly high rates of murder right now.”

Breitbart.com reports: He compared the transgender rights struggles to the civil rights of black Americans, recalling a time when they were lynched in America.

Booker also said that up to 30 percent of LGBT schoolchildren were afraid to go to school.

He then argued that Democrats needed to do more than just support the Equality Act proposed in Congress.

“We need to have a president that will fight to protect LGBTQ Americans every single day from violence,” he said.