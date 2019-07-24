Cory Booker: ‘My Testosterone Makes Me Want to Punch Elderly Trump’

Senator Cory Booker has boasted that “my testosterone sometimes makes me want” to punch the “elderly out-of-shape” Donald Trump.

In an interview with Seth Meyers on Monday night, Senator Booker fantasized a scenario in which he was brutally assaulting the current President of the United States.

“Donald Trump is a guy who you understand he hurts you, and my testosterone sometimes makes me want to feel like punching him, which would be bad for this elderly out-of-shape man that he is if I did that — this physically weak specimen,” Booker said howls of laughter from the audience.

Breitbart.com reports: The fiercely heterosexual Booker, who is running for president, then tried to use that fantasy to signal his own virtue. Just after he earned all that audience laughter and applause for describing his fantasy about punching the president of the United States and engaging in outright body-shaming and ageism, Booker quickly humble-bragged about how he keeps his oh-so manly testosterone in check:

But you see what I’m talking there? Even — that’s his tactics. And you don’t beat a bully like him fighting him on his tactics, on his terms, using his turf. He’s the body-shamer, he’s the guy that shows — tries to drag people in the gutter. And I — and this is a moral moment in America. And to me, what we need from our next leader, especially after the time of moral vandalism that we’re in right now, is we need a leader that’s not going to call us to the worst of who we are, but call us the best of who we are.

Here’s the video.

We also learn in that clip that one of Booker’s supporters asked the senator to physically assault the president and all Booker does is use the moment as Late Night punchline fodder.

I was running on the Iowa stage, and we were so psyched, hundreds of people there, I’m about to jump up, and this guy sees me, a former tight end for Stanford University. He’s a big guy, he puts his arm around me and goes, ‘Dude, I want you to punch Donald Trump in the face.’ And I stop in my tracks and I go, ‘Dude, that’s a felony, man.’

Back in April, the 50-year-old unmarried Booker — who is so straight his girlfriend, actress Rosario Dawson, is not acting a “beard” — told the same story but said he responded to the violent request this way: “I looked at him and I go, ‘sir, that’s a felony and black guys like us we don’t get away with that.’”

Later in the Seth Meyers clip, Booker talks about how racists like George Wallace and Bull Connor were defeated but never bothers to mention that Wallance and Connor both were Democrats. He also fails to mention that the current Democrat frontrunner, Joe Biden, is on record having praised Wallace and other virulent Democrat racist segregationists.

“campaigning in Alabama in April, Biden talked of his sympathy for the South; bragged of an award he had received from George Wallace in 1973 and said ‘we (Delawareans) were on the South's side in the Civil War.’” – Philadelphia Inquirer, September 20, 1987 pic.twitter.com/8G7NL2fSoR — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 18, 2019

“Joseph Biden of Delaware, for example, tells Southerners that the lower half of his state is culturally part of Dixie; he reminds them that former Alabama Gov. George Wallace praised him as one of the outstanding young politicians of America.” – Detroit Free Press, May 1, 1987 pic.twitter.com/9QLNE1z56T — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 18, 2019

This is not the first time Booker has played cute with political violence. Last July, he urged activists to physically intimidate lawmakers by getting “up in the face of some congresspeople.”