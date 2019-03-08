Cory Booker Warns Meat Eaters: ‘Your Days Are Numbered’

Democratic Senator and militant vegan Cory Booker has warned meat eaters that their days of eating animals are “numbered.”

Booker (D-NJ) told a group of supporters in Iowa that fighting for the Green New Deal is like fighting World War II.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Booker is a vegan and says America’s current meat-eating habits cannot continue.

This won’t go over well with Middle America or the millions of American meateaters.

Booker told the February issue of VegNews that he became a vegetarian in 1992 when, after a few days of trying the new lifestyle, he said, “Oh my gosh, I will never go back to eating meat.” He made the decision to go vegan in 2014…

The progressive senator doesn’t think veganism is just appropriate for his private life; he’d like everyone to embrace the diet because he believes the world can’t keep providing enough beef and pork to satisfy meat cravings.

“The tragic reality is this planet simply can’t sustain billions of people consuming industrially produced animal agriculture because of environmental impact. It’s just not possible, as China, as Africa move toward consuming meat the same way America does because we just don’t have enough land.”

In addition to convincing the masses to give up meat, Booker has other legislative goals that would interfere with America’s eating habits.