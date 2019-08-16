Cory Booker Will Create White House Unit That Fights ‘Hate’ If Elected

Democratic presidential hopeful Cory Booker has vowed to create a White House office to combat “hate crimes” if elected President.
Booker says he will make fighting white supremacy and hate crimes a priority under his administration.
Reuters reports: Booker said he would also require the FBI and the Justice Department to allocate the same level of resources and attention to white supremacist-inspired violence as they devote to international terrorism.
The New Jersey senator announced his plan less than two weeks after a gunman in El Paso, Texas, killed 22 people inside a Walmart after posting an anti-immigrant screed online that echoed some of President Donald Trump’s heated rhetoric.
The attack was among three mass shootings in the span of a week that killed 34 people in all.
The incidents have roiled the presidential race, with Democrats accusing Trump, a Republican, of fomenting hatred while failing to embrace common-sense gun restrictions.
Several candidates, including Senator Kamala Harris on Wednesday, have released plans to fight gun violence and white supremacy in the days since the El Paso massacre.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
