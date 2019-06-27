Cory Booker: American Capitalism Has Become ‘PERVERTED’

Democratic 2020 hopeful Cory Booker has slammed American capitalism as “perverted” in a podcast with The New York Times.

Booker said, “The head of AEI, a guy named Brooks, talks about this fetishization of capitalism as an end unto itself and forgetting that it is a theory to get us to the higher ideal of more shared growth, better distribution of opportunity and resources. And we have so perverted the ideal of capitalism that now we tolerate policies that are allowing a new era of monopolization, of oligarchies.”

Foxnews.com reports:

There has been a struggle within the Democratic Party on whether its eventual presidential nominee should embrace capitalism or socialism — the latter, exemplified by Democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT.

Booker will be participating in Wednesday night’s debate alongside Senate colleagues Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, Representatives Tim Ryan and Tulsi Gabbard, former representatives Beto O’Rourke and John Delaney, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.