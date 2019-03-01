Cortez Furious After Reporter Photographs Her at Hamburger Restaurant

March 1, 2019 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0

Ocasio-Cortez furious after being photographed at a hamburger restaurant

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lashed out at a reporter for photographing her eating at a hamburger restaurant. 

Following Cortez’s remarks that Americans should limit the number of hamburgers they eat in order to combat climate change, the socialist superstar was spotted alongside a senior staffer eating a juicy hamburger.

Hannity.com reports: “Tonight a dude was creepily (and obviously) taking a picture of me while pretending he wasn’t and I had to break his imaginary fourth wall and say ‘Hi! I’m a person! This is weird!’” tweeted Cortez.

“Hi AOC, why is your Chief of Staff eating a hamburger? Smh,” posted the journalist.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)