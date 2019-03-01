Cortez Furious After Reporter Photographs Her at Hamburger Restaurant

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lashed out at a reporter for photographing her eating at a hamburger restaurant.
Following Cortez’s remarks that Americans should limit the number of hamburgers they eat in order to combat climate change, the socialist superstar was spotted alongside a senior staffer eating a juicy hamburger.
Hannity.com reports: “Tonight a dude was creepily (and obviously) taking a picture of me while pretending he wasn’t and I had to break his imaginary fourth wall and say ‘Hi! I’m a person! This is weird!’” tweeted Cortez.
Tonight a dude was creepily (and obviously) taking a picture of me while pretending he wasn’t and I had to break his imaginary fourth wall and say “Hi! I’m a person! This is weird!” https://t.co/JnybvVubVh
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 27, 2019
“Hi AOC, why is your Chief of Staff eating a hamburger? Smh,” posted the journalist.
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 27, 2019
