Cortez Furious After Reporter Photographs Her at Hamburger Restaurant

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lashed out at a reporter for photographing her eating at a hamburger restaurant.

Following Cortez’s remarks that Americans should limit the number of hamburgers they eat in order to combat climate change, the socialist superstar was spotted alongside a senior staffer eating a juicy hamburger.

Hannity.com reports: “Tonight a dude was creepily (and obviously) taking a picture of me while pretending he wasn’t and I had to break his imaginary fourth wall and say ‘Hi! I’m a person! This is weird!’” tweeted Cortez.

Tonight a dude was creepily (and obviously) taking a picture of me while pretending he wasn’t and I had to break his imaginary fourth wall and say “Hi! I’m a person! This is weird!” https://t.co/JnybvVubVh — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 27, 2019

“Hi AOC, why is your Chief of Staff eating a hamburger? Smh,” posted the journalist.