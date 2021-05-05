Corrupt Soros Prosecutor Kim Gardner Could Lose Law License for Gross Misconduct

Corrupt Soros-funded Attorney Kim Gardner is facing disciplinary proceedings stemming from an ethics complaint filed against her, which could cause her to lose her license.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney is due to face a panel that will review the serious allegations against her. The Missouri Supreme Court will then render the final verdict on what punishment Gardner will receive. According to a statement by Gardner's office provided to KMOV, the allegations were lodged by former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

“As the Circuit Attorney has repeatedly proven time after time, she has acted in full accordance with the law during the investigation into former Governor Greitens,” the statement reads.

“Despite several investigations attempting to uncover illegal wrongdoing by her office in this case, none has ever been found. We are confident that a full review of the facts will show that the Circuit Attorney has not violated the ethical standards of the State of Missouri.”

Theepochtimes.com reports: Greitens’ team had accused Gardner of failing to correct the record during a deposition from private investigator William Tisaby, whom Gardner had hired to investigate Greitens. Tisaby had conducted interviews with the woman who accused Greitens of misconduct. Tisaby had since been charged with six counts of perjury and one count of tampering with evidence as part of his work on the Greitens case. Gardner was with Tisaby when some of the violations occurred and had an ethical duty to flag his alleged lies, Greitens’ team claims.

Greitens resigned from the governorship amid Gardner’s probe, but all of the charges against him were subsequently dropped.

In 2019, the Missouri Supreme Court’s Office of the Chief Disciplinary Counsel received 1,733 complaints (pdf) of attorney misconduct and opened 763 investigations. The office’s work that year resulted in the disbarment of 22 attorneys and the suspension of 30 others.

Greitens is now running for the U.S. Senate in Missouri.